JS body for collecting Grab Dredgers



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Shipping Ministry on Thursday recommended for collecting Grab Dredgers on an urgent basis for the removal of garbage and polythene from the rivers Buriganga and Karnaphuli.





The committee came up with the recommendation at its 27th meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its chairman Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam in the chair, an official release said, reports BSS.







Committee members State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Dr. Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul and SM Shahjada attended the meeting. The committee also recommended the ministry to take necessary steps to eliminate water logging through coordination with the Chattogram Development Authority and the Chattogram Port Authority. Senior officials of the Shipping Ministry and Jatiya Sangsad were present in the meeting.

