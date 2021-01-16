Brazil's Amazonas state running out of oxygen amid COVID surge

Health workers transport a patient at Getulio Vargas hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021. -Retuers



Hospitals in Brazil's largest state, Amazonas, are facing a crisis situation amid surging corona virus infections, as oxygen supplies run short and hundreds of people wait in line for a hospital bed.Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello described the healthcare system in the state capital, Manaus, as being in "collapse" during a Facebook live with President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday.





"I would say yes, there is a collapse in healthcare in Manaus. The line to get a hospital bed has grown a lot, today we have about 480 people waiting in line. And the reality is that there is a lower supply of oxygen -- not an interruption, but a lower supply of oxygen," he said.







The state government announced emergency measures Thursday -- including a nighttime curfew, ban on mass transit and the airlifting of patients to other Brazilian states -- as it grapples with the crisis. The latest surge in cases in Amazonas may be fueled by a new variant of the virus recently identified in Brazil. Manaus, globally known as the gateway to the Amazon region, also suffered badly in the first wave of the pandemic.





"Today we are in the most critical moment of the pandemic, one that has no precedent in the state of Amazonas. We are facing a lot of difficulty in getting medical supplies. And as everyone is following, our main difficulty now has been getting oxygen," Amazonas Gov. Wilson Lima told a news conference Thursday.





Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said he had spoken with Lima and had offered immediately to send oxygen tanks. "Latin American solidarity above all!" he tweeted. Lima responded: "The people of Amazonas thank you!"









---CNN, Brazil





