Trump and Twitter





Abraham Lincoln, in his senatorial contest in Illinois, won the ears of his countrymen proclaiming on the governance of President James Buchanan, "A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half-slave and half-free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved - I do not expect the house to fall - but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the others."



On the victory of Abraham Lincoln as president, the verdict was announced to the south: their dream for the extension of slavery is over. That led to secession by South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Texas to ultimately form the Confederate States and eventually to the deadly Civil War between Confederates and Union, a historical divide of American society.







The Civil War that occurred from 1861 through 1865 was fought with brother against brother, friend against friend, in some cases, father against sons - a horrible war that involved fighting against those in one's own family who had different political and spiritual ideas.





To the student of history, the divisions yet in American society are not a surprise as portrayed by the anarchical picture of 6th January 2021 at Capitol Hill. Let's look at the proceedings to explore what changes were brought about in the free American societies against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution up until the onset of the Digital Revolution, to whether they carry the germs of division or unite like a Union.





The invention of the steam engine initiated the Industrial Revolution to heavily impact the prevalent productive forces in the youthful American society bringing change in the productive relations, and eventually drew conflicting relations between two variant economic societies --- the inhabitants of the Northern states and those of the Southern states. The Northern states were mainly occupied in agriculture and commerce, while Southern states aristocratically minded people, almost feudal in outlookwere dependant on the slave labour for plantations.







Thus, in the South capital was represented by slave while in the north it increasingly became represented by factories. There was no opposing political antagonistic parties for divisive struggle but by a struggle to the death between two societies, each championing a different civilization that Stephen Benet depicted as the 'Pastoral rebellion against the machines, against the age of steam'.







There is no slavery, no confederate, there is no pastoral rebellion but reigns of machines to shift prosperity to a tiny percentage of population causing similar polarisation of society. There are yet two societies led by productive forces fighting for equality and aristocratic group to grab all power with no respect to equality or freedom, the ethos of democracy.There is yet the feudal outlook prevalent in American society to constantly putting wedge into the proud democracy of USA.







There is no south or north by name yet there is a cleavage in American society; red versus blue states, suburbs versus urban centers, rural versus urban, white versus minorities, fundamentalist versus mainline religious denominations, conservative versus liberals and geographic divide pseudo-named as Sunbelt versus Snowbelt. These divisions are real and all American bear diverse views on many important matters from religious preferences to cultural standards to attitude about social justice.





American constitution stipulates certain core national values like efficient, fair and sustainable economic policies, equal opportunity for all citizens, governmental help to the poorer, more taxes by the rich class, stricter environmental law and regulations for environmental protection, etc. But there is immense diversity in most of the values in the American society of today.There were numerous trends perhaps that led to deep changes in the social, economic and political environment.





Firstly, the civil right movement advanced the social economic conditions of African American to create backlash among some white American.Secondly, the rise of Hispanic immigration created ethnic division. Thirdly, the demographic and economic rise of the Sunbelt brought new regions and values to the forefront of American politics.





Lastly, the suburbanization of America including the residential sorting of Americans by class, contributed to polarised politics. On the geographic divide between Sunbelt and Snowbelt, there is strongly opposing views on the role of government in the state affairs, voicing on right to life, prayer in the schools and public facilities, anti-birth control, anti-gay marriage.





What contributed to yet keep this social, economic and political divide alive? Industrial revolution gave birth to polarisation of the societies througha civil war, but eventually unified the countries by multiplication of production into high voltage progress and putting democracy as the highest political doctrine. Contrarily, Digital Revolution has activated already productive forces into hyper productivity not only in economics but in all spheres of life putting order into anarchies by the extensive use of individual liberty.





The steam engine was the only driving force in the Industrial Revolution; and apart from high-tech machineries, Twitter, Facebook, Snap chat, YouTube, etc, are the crazy media in breeding more differences than unity in the societies under the Digital Revolution.When the people not in power resorted to these platform to voice out there grief, interestingly people with extreme power too resorted to the same despite in control of the state system.





While Industrial revolution helped a tiny class of population to grab major share of prosperity and power beyond challenge, the Digital Revolution encompassed every individual to claim their stake in everything including powerful person like Trump to incite violence and threaten democracy.







The question is - what pace of progress is needed for societies to grow and prosper; should progress create harmonious societies or breed conflict to widen divide; why should Biden need Twitter or Facebook while he has both house of parliament in his control; or why people should trust and stand behind the call of social network to resort to anarchies and violence against themselves? Let not machines steer the human race which they created.





Let not human race lay more trust on machine than the creator of themselves, who calls human kind to unite the society and divide prosperity equally to all.Responsible governance for American and leadership to the world would make Twitter or Facebook redundant rather than entailing to suspend account of the most powerful man of the world.





The writer is an opinion contributor to the Asian Age.

