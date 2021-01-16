WhatsApp privacy changes spark questions by Italian watchdog



Privacy changes to Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp are unclear and confusing for users, Italy's data protection watchdog warned. WhatsApp began alerting its 2 billion users this month that it reserves the right to share data with the broader Facebook network. The Italian authority said in a statement on Thursday that the changes need to be "carefully evaluated in light of the privacy regulations," and that it's sought guidance from the EU's top privacy body.





The new terms, which will be delivered in early 2021, have caused an outcry among technology experts, privacy advocates, billionaire entrepreneurs and government organizations and have triggered a wave of defections to rival services. WhatsApp says the change is necessary to help it integrate better with other Facebook products.







The Italian watchdog added that it may be forced to step in to protect the country's users and enforce data protection rules. WhatsApp said it's reviewing the Italian authority's announcement, adding that the company is committed "to providing everyone in Italy with private end-to-end encrypted messaging."









---Bloomberg

