Vivo brings side-mounted fingerprint smartphone again



Vivo, the leading global smartphone manufacturer brand, has introduced its first smartphone of the New Year in the country's market. The model of new smartphone is vivo Y12S. Bangladeshi users can pre-book vivo Y12S smartphone from today (January 14, Thursday). This pre-booking period will continue till January 19, 2021.





Vivo Y12S has some fantastic features including a 5000mAh strong battery. Users can stream movie up to 16 hours and can play games up to 6 hours with a single charge.Moreover, vivo has added side-mounted fingerprint technology in this brand new Y12S for which users can unlock Y12S in 0.23 seconds at on-screen mode. Vivo Y12S also has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. The smartphone is equipped with a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM; with one camera on the front and two camerason the back.





Vivo Y12S is powered by FunTouch OS11. In Bangladesh vivo Y12S is available in 2 attractive colors: Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is priced at Tk. 12990. Earlier, vivo added this side finger print technology in their Y20 smartphone too; but price wasn't low like this phone.





Mr. Duke, Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh, said, "The vivo Y series has been welcomed as one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Bangladesh. The Y Series smartphones have been crafted keeping in mind the day to day needs of the millennial who are always 'On the Go'. Equipped with a mammoth battery, the vivo Y12s sports a bounty of several spectacular features like Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, Powerful AI Dual Camera and stylish design."



