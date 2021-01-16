Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with jawans on Army Day



Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Today, on the occasion of Army Day, Akshay played a game of volleyball with jawans and flagged off a marathon.Akshay shared a video where he is seen participating in an early morning volleyball match with the jawans. Like the jawans, Akshay is also wearing a black attire for the occasion. They are seen playing the match in nail-biting cold.





Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball."Pictures of Akshay Kumar and his co-star Kriti Sanon from the marathon are going viral on social media.





On January 15, the country celebrates Army Day every year. Army day is celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa's (then a Lieutenant General), who took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.





Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. It is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay plays the role of a gangster in the film. It also stars Kriti Sanon in a lead role. She will be seen in the role of a journalist. Bachchan Pandey also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

Leave Your Comments