Walsh Jr catches corona, to miss ODIs against Tigers



West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the series against Bangladesh.As a result, Hayden Walsh Jr has been ruled out of the forthcoming three-match ODI series, beginning January 20. He will undergo a period of self-isolation.







Hayden Walsh had tested negative on the first phase of PCR testing on arrival but later tested positive in the second phase carried out on Wednesday (January 13). "He will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement issued on Thursday midnight. "Walsh will remain in isolation until he tests two negative PCR results," the CWI statement also said. The press release added: "All other members of the squad tested negative for Covid-19, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days."





West Indies, however, started their training session on Thursday. Jason Mohammed-led team will face Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a 50-over warm-up match on January 18, two days ahead of the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. Earlier, all-rounder Romario Shepherd was ruled out as he was tested positive for Covid-19 in the Caribbean. Seamer Keon Harding replaced him in the squad.



