Poll shows higher mistrust of Russia, China vaccines



People across the world are generally likely to say yes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but would be more distrustful of shots made in China or Russia than those developed in Germany or the United States, an international poll showed on Friday, reports Reuters.





The survey, conducted by the polling company YouGov and shared exclusively with Reuters, found Britons and Danes were the most willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, while the French and Poles were more likely to be hesitant. The poll was based on questions put to

almost 19,000 people.





It also found that willingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine has been improving in many countries in recent weeks, just as shots developed by companies in the United States, Russia, China, Germany and Britain were starting to be delivered and administered in countries across Europe, North America and Asia.





In Britain, 73% of people said they would get vaccinated, while in Denmark the number was 70%.In the United States, however, just less than half of those surveyed said they would be willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine, a figure that has remained broadly stable since July.More than a third of people surveyed in Poland and almost half in France - 37% and 48% respectively - said they would say no to a COVID-19 shot if offered it.





