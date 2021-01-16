Morshed Khan, wife contract coronavirus



Former foreign minister Morshed Khan and his wife Nasrin Khan, who currently stay in the UK, have been infected with the coronavirus. As the condition of Nasrin Khan deteriorated, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





Morshed Khan's son Faisal Morshed confirmed the matter, reports Somoy TV. Faisal Morshed said, "Both my father and mother has contracted coronavirus. Doctors think the condition of my mother is critical for next 72 hours. As her condition deteriorates, she has been shifted to the ICU."





My parents has been suffering corona infection since January 6, he said, adding that his mother's lung is 50 percent functional and oxygen level fluctuates in 70 percent.





Leave Your Comments