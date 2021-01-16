Uyghur doctor missing for years confirmed detained in Xinjiang capital

A guard watchtower rises along a perimeter fence of what is officially known as a 'vocational center' in Urumqi's Dabancheng district, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept 4, 2018. -Reuters



A young Uyghur doctor at a hospital in the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) who went missing in 2017 was detained in an internment camp that year, her overseas relatives have learned, but her current situation remains unknown, reports Radio Free Asia.





Sayarra Nijat, a doctor who had worked at the Urumqi Friendship Hospital for three years following her graduation from medical school, was detained in May 2017. On Sept. 17 of that year, her parents, who live in Ghulja (in Chinese, Yining)-the seat of Ili Kazakh (Yili Hasake) Autonomous Prefecture and the XUAR's third largest city-received a notification that she was being held in the No. 3 Detention Center in Urumqi, relatives living abroad recently learned.





Information about the situation in the XUAR, where authorities are believed to have held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a vast network of internment camps since early 2017, is notoriously difficult to get out of China, where all media are state controlled and produce only official narratives.Authorities lock down communications into and out of the region as part of a bid to avoid international scrutiny of Beijing's repressive policies there, and residents found to be in contact with relatives abroad are often detained.





Sayarra Nijat's family members overseas, however, recently learned of the young doctor's situation from her parents, who said they had made multiple visits to police stations in both Ghulja and Urumqi to search for answers about her detention but, as of last month, had been unable to determine her whereabouts and current condition.Rahi Haji, one of Sayarra Nijat's relatives who now lives in the U.S., told RFA's Uyghur Service that her parents had been too afraid to share the news with family members living abroad.





"She disappeared on May 17, 2017 … They came in [to her home] and said they had something to talk about with her, and they took her away."

"I have a female relative in Australia who heard the news and shared it with me ... [Her parents] can't just pick up the phone to get information about her. We don't know anything about her case at this point."Haji said Sayarra Nijat's parents were both detained shortly after her arrest but have since been released-her mother after several months and her father after a year and a half.





Sayarra's older sister Nadira Nijat, who currently lives in Turkey, told RFA that their parents received the notice of her sister's detention from the Urumqi Tengritagh (Tianshan) District Police Bureau four months after she went missing. The written notice reportedly stated that Sayarra had been "in possession of illegal materials related to terrorism and extremism," and thus was being held on suspicion of criminal activity.





"And so, my parents took this paper notice and went to the work unit that had issued it to inquire [about my sister], but they were unable to get any response," she said. "[The staffers] said, 'We don't know this person, this Sayarra Nijat. We don't know.' So, we haven't been able to get any information from anywhere."





Nadira noted that the families of detainees in the XUAR are in some cases able to see them, speak with them via video chat, or talk to them on the phone once a month."But my family hasn't heard my sister's voice for [almost] four years now," she said.





