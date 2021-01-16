Biden pledges 'new chapter'



President-elect Joe Biden unveiled plans Thursday for fighting Covid and injecting $1.9 trillion into a battered US economy, but already his ambitious first 100 days agenda is overshadowed by the looming Senate trial of his soon-to-be predecessor Donald Trump.





Biden promised "a new chapter" for the nation on the day after Trump became the first US president to ever be impeached twice, as the incoming Democrat sought to seize the narrative in a primetime address and get Americans looking forward again. "We will come back," he said in a speech from his hometown of Wilmington."We didn't get into all this overnight. We won't get out of it overnight. And we can't do it as a separated and divided nation," he said. "The only way we can do it is to come together, to come together as fellow Americans."





With his Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, Biden, 78, has a shot at passing what would be the third massive pandemic aid package. What he is less keen to talk about, however, is the impending trial of Trump, something that will introduce a potentially nightmarish mix of scheduling complications and political drama into an already tense Senate.In his 25-minute televised speech Biden made no mention of Trump, impeachment or the deadly violence that nearly overwhelmed Washington last week.





Instead he addressed "the twin crises of a pandemic and this sinking economy," a challenge exceeding even that which faced him as vice president to Barack Obama when they assumed office following the 2008 financial crisis.The Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit new peaks, the vaccination program is stumbling, and there are fears the economic recovery from the cratering of 2020 could backslide.





His proposal, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, will include a host of measures aimed at revitalizing the world's largest economy.Among those are raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, aiding struggling state and local governments, safely reopening schools, rolling out a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign, extending unemployment benefits and boosting the size of stimulus checks Congress approved last month.





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they would hit the ground running in order to assure the plan's success."We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden's vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law," they said in a joint statement.







