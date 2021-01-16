Washington made a fortress for inauguration

Barbed wire is installed on the top of a security fence surrounding the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan 14, 2021, ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan 20. -Getty



The week before Joe Biden's inauguration, downtown Washington looks like a city preparing for war.A huge swath of the city core is blocked off, patrolled by uniformed National Guard forces as part of a buildup not seen since the Civil War. And the US capital is getting even more fortified as federal, state and local officials brace for a worst-case scenario of violence tied to the January 20 inauguration, reports Bloomberg.





More than 25,000 law enforcement, military and intelligence personnel have been activated to provide security in Washington leading up to President-elect Biden's swearing-in, a ceremony that will have far less pomp than in the past because of the Covid-19 pandemic and last week's deadly riots at the Capitol.

Behind the scenes, federal agents, prosecutors and analysts are racing to track and disrupt active plots in what some say is the greatest security challenge since the days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to current and former US officials.





"We're concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and at state capitol buildings around the country in the days to come," FBI Director Christoper Wray said in a security briefing on Thursday. "It could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials."





A bulletin by the FBI and other agencies this week warned that extremists targeting the inauguration may exploit the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a larger conflict in the US, according to a person familiar with it. The bulletin also warned that the siege of the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" in the future, the person said.





