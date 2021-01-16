Edu institution closure extended to Jan 30



The government has again extended the shutdown of school and other educational institutions, except qawmi madrasas, until January 30 as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of improvement. The education ministry announced the development in a circular on Friday.The government shut schools and educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended several times, most recently until Jan 16 this year.





The closure has been extended to protect the students from the coronavirus infection, said the circular. During this extended period, students will remain at home. The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for April 1.The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.





Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload stood at 526,485 on Friday with 7,862 fatalities - a mortality rate of 1.49%. So far, 471,123 patients - 89.48% - have recovered.Since Jan 1 this year, the number of new cases, number of daily fatalities and recoveries has fallen.



