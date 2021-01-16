Shameful tenure of Trump and mayhem at US Capitol









No doubt, Donald Trump is a raw-handed businessman cum seasonal politician and he has a little know-how not only in US politics but also the US foreign policy and the rest of the world. He is such a president who can't believe anyone as a friend for a long time and make him foe within a short time, changed his own decision in the day/night! Several high-ups left the White House during his tenure for his headstrong decisions! Lastly, what he has done is made a history of violence in the US, incited his bigots and every corner of the world to scorn him and their violence activities.





The violence initiated hours after a rally led by Donald Trump at Washington DC, his supporters stormed Capitol Hill, tearing down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps. Even as the protesters were met by officers in riot gear, they soon stormed the Senate, with violence reported from inside the building.





Social media services including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram blocked Trump accounts over concerns that his messages might spark further violence among the protesters.

Trump's accounts remain blocked on Facebook and Instagram for at least two weeks and perhaps indefinitely. Facebook said that the risks of allowing him to use the platform were "simply too great." Twitter already blocked him permanently fearing furthermore escalation of violence.





Social media companies have been under tight pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms, including from the president. Trump and his allies for months have amplified baseless claims of election fraud and the president told protesters to go to Capitol Hill, with both Republicans and Democrats saying he was responsible for the resulting violence.





Under heavy security following the storming of Trump supporters to the Capitol, the US Congress has certified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the November 3 election. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said the transfer of power on January 20, 2021 would be ‘orderly’ even as he remained intact on his claim of election fraud.





The present US is passing out the most crucial and unprecedented crisis moment of its history. Global pandemic COVID-19 hurts the US as a hotspot due to awkward handling and the highest number of infections and casualties have happened in America. The US leadership role led by Donald Trump made criticism globally and raised some serious military questions around the world. He considered the pandemic initially as merely media propaganda which now suffers the US denizens severely. Later he changed his tone but played a dubious leadership role upto the recently held election.





Trump's ineptitude was exposed, but more than that, the US was not there to help others. The US was not a global power in this pandemic, and people would remember that in later years, the US was going lonely. A simple example was protective medical equipment made by US manufacturer 3M and bound for Germany was allegedly intercepted in Thailand and diverted the consignment to the US, leading a senior German official to accuse Washington of “modern piracy” during COVID-19 pandemic and the same mishap has happened with Canada.





What Trump would like to say frequently is that he created America more great but most of his decisions regarding COVID-19 handling made him very controversial, his leadership role doubted the US voters and this vacuum was grabbed by Joe Biden. He made a strong promise and commitment to tackle the chaos pandemic issue, address a good plan and made him a success.





It is to be mentioned here that after being elected the US President, Donald Trump has taken so many non-stop controversial decisions one after another and his one of the most controversial decision was to impose restrictions to enter seven Muslims countries in USA and as a result, the US immigrants were so many furious to him that they have never forgotten the issue and looking for a good chance and lastly have no other alternative to support Joe Biden. As a result, Joe Biden bagged the highest number of voters in US history and elected US President as an oldest septuagenarian. Joe Biden firmly promised the voters that his first and foremost task in White House would be to withdraw the restrictions.





Donald Trump had a plan and last election pledge to make a wall between the USA and Mexico border to tackle the illegal immigrants. He was very adamant and exorbitant to execute the same, someone criticized him; it was a matter of lunacy but partially managed the same due to strong protest from the Congress lawmakers, even of his own Republican party.





His another controversial decision was to uniquely withdraw the USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran which sparked out many of its allies and whimsically USA violated the international pacts claiming world super power. He also made tight pressure on some of US allies not to run any business with Iran. Joe Biden has promised to revive the six nations nuclear pact with Iran and put extra pressure through a diplomatic way.





During Trump's rule, the USA had officially skipped off the Paris climate agreement, striking a serious blow to the global pact that seeks to limit global warming to well below 2C. The US was the first country to pull out of the accord with effect from 2016 which was a top policy priority for the Obama administration. The move to exit brought swift condemnation globally from climate advocates. The USA formally notified the UN of its intention to withdraw and announced that the US would exit the accord as it would hurt the US economy. Joe Biden declared to come back at the Paris climate protocol after resumption of his power.





Donald Trump was attempting to impeach for abuse of power in the Ukraine issue in a historic way and he was the 45th US president became just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached. Lastly he escaped due to his own Republican party's majority support but it was a moral failure of his tenure and Joe Biden has bagged the benefit of Trump's awkward handling.





Donald Trump’s some other controversial decisions were to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, divided the US citizens insisting on racism that abolished long time ago in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, strong trade conflict with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on. Most of his Twitter message seemed to be raw handed, racist and controversial headstrong remarks. Sometimes it was hard to believe that the tweeted message passed either by a US president or awkward secretary!





No doubt, Trump was seriously stubborn, most of his decisions were very inept and raises some serious loopholes regarding the foreign policy of the USA! Several women oppression allegations had been raised against Trump, it had an allegation to evade tax as per US law and finally Trump personal image and transparency record was opaque to the voters. Every failure of Donald Trump led to a US election by Joe Biden. Joe Biden said after his election victory that he was elected not a president of democrats, he is a president of all Americans who voted for him or not.





One by one, officials around the globe responded with the sort of statements previously issued by the United States State Department when political violence consumed other countries. The angry mob stormed the heart of the world’s most powerful democracy, the rest of the world watched the once unimaginable scenes unfolding in Washington with dismay and disbelief and deep concern about what the turmoil could mean as authoritarian forces gain strength around the globe.





The attack on the Capitol was seen as a deep blow to America’s global credibility, making it harder for the United States to hold to account authoritarian leaders around the world who trample on democratic values. Trump has made a history of violence at the end of his incumbency and the world will not forget his controversial past records.

Md. Zillur Rahaman, banker and freelance contributor .





