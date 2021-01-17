Published:  12:33 AM, 17 January 2021

Diner Sheshe

"Maa raised me and my two siblings after Papa died. So, I knew the importance of being independent. As a kid, I was interested in everything that happened inside a parlour. Each time Maa visited, I'd tag along and observe how the threads rolled and scissors snapped. I'd practice on myself, but before I could pursue anything, I was married off at 16.

Thankfully, my marriage brought me to Mumbai and I hoped to fulfill my dreams here. Back then, we were staying in a 1RK house and didn't have much resources, so I made my room my office. I bought a full-length mirror and started threading and trimming. On the side, I'd also conduct mehendi classes. Through word of mouth, my customer base grew. But I still wanted to learn more. So, I'd use my savings to enroll for professional courses.

Finally, I made enough to have a salon of my own which I ran for 10 years. I made a name for myself and received accolades for my work. People would actually come to record me cutting hair while being blindfolded-that's how good I was! But then the 2005 floods took everything away from me. It destroyed my salon and my home. Because of the stress, I suffered a stroke that left me paralyzed. I needed constant care giving; my husband quit his job to tend to me. My physiotherapy began and by God's grace, within 3 months, I was able to wheel myself in the wheelchair.

With that thought, I started training women and became a beauty consultant. Age was no bar, I was teaching fresher's and women in their 50's. People started referring to me as 'Kalaguru'- the one who teaches the art. Eventually, I received invites to host seminars. I also learnt how to walk again without support, but not before falling multiple times and learning to pick myself up.

Humans of Bombay, Fb


