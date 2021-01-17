Dhaka, Tashkent discuss on tourism, avoiding double taxation



Bangladesh has urged Uzbekistan to sign an agreement in the field of tourism, to finalize agreement on avoiding double taxation for traders, and setting up an Embassy in Dhaka. The two countries also discussed holding their first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) meeting in the first quarter of current year, signing agreement for visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports, resuming direct flight on Tashkent-Dhaka-Tashkent route and towards Europe, and holding the third meeting of Joint Working Commission in Dhaka, reports UNB.







Uzbekistan Ambassador to India with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka Dilshod Akhatov (Deputy Foreign Minister) paid a visit to Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent and had a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador Md Zahangir Alam. During the meeting Bangladesh Ambassador called upon his Uzbek counterpart to assist Bangladesh Embassy's initiative on the issues mentioned above.







Akhatov assured Bangladesh Ambassador of taking up the matter with his Government to expedite the process of these bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. DCM and Minister of Bangladesh Embassy Nripendra Chandra Debnath and First Secretary of Uzbekistan Embassy in New Delhi Azamjon Mansurov were present during the meeting. At the end of the meeting Dilshod Akhatov visited the Bangabandhu Corner at the embassy and signed the visitors' book there.

