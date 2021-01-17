Police bust extortion ring, six arrested



Police have arrested six members of an alleged extortion ring, including its leader, in parts of Dhaka for making threatening phone calls and demanding money from people. Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Cyber Crime Investigation Division nabbed the suspects during raids in Jatrabari, Motijheel, Turag and Paltan area on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.





The arrestees were identified as Belal Khan, Rakib Khan Titul, A Hannan, Delowar Hossain, 'Sohag' and Md Khorshed Alam. The law enforcers recovered mobile phones and SIM cards which were used to extort people along with some documents during the raids, Deputy Police Commissioner Walid Hossain said at a media briefing on Saturday.





One of the victims alleged that a person identified himself Malibagh's Jisan Mahmud, a member of Dhaka's top criminal gang 'Seven Star Group'. "They said that several members of their organisation are currently behind bars. A huge amount of money is being poured into their bail appeal and the running of the organisation's operations," Walid said.

