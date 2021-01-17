Migrant caravan leaves Honduras in pursuit of US dream

US-bound Honduran migrants heading to the border with Guatemala clash with police in the municipality of El Florido on January 15, 2021. -AFP



Some 3,000 people left Honduras on foot Friday in the latest migrant caravan hoping to find a welcome, and a better life, in the US under President-elect Joe Biden.Seeking to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, the migrants plan to walk thousands of kilometers through Central America.





But they will have to overcome a rash of travel restrictions in Guatemala and Mexico long before they even make it to the American border.The quest is likely to end in heartbreak for many, with American authorities already having warned off the group that includes people of all ages and some entire families.





The migrants say they hope to catch lifts from passing motorists or truckers or, failing that, walk the entire way. To enter Guatemala, the first country on their route, however, the migrants will have to show travel documents and a negative coronavirus test - requirements that not all of them meet."We are leaving with a broken heart, because in my case, I leave my family, my husband and my three children behind," 36-year-old Jessenia Ramirez told AFP.







Mexican authorities said late Thursday that 500 immigration officers were being deployed to the Guatemalan border in anticipation of the caravan's arrival.But the migrants are keeping the end goal in sight. Among them, 28-year-old Eduardo Lanza said he dreamed of living in a country where people of different sexual orientations can live with dignity, "respect... and a job opportunity." Norma Pineda, 51, said last year's hurricanes left her "on the street.""We are leaving because here is no work, no state support, we need food, clothes..." she told AFP.









---AFP, Honduras

Leave Your Comments