6 more Islami Banking window services launched

Premier Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim addressing an inauguration ceremony of the bank's six new Islami Banking window services via digital platform recently.



Premier Bank Ltd has successfully inaugurated its Shahriah Based Islami Banking window services, Premier Bank Tijarah, at another six branches recently. The branches are Gulshan Avenue Branch; Shyamoli Branch; Rajshahi Branch; Rangpur Branch; Agrabad Branch and OR Nizam Road Branch. In total, 14 windows have become fully operational with rest 6 under process.







Premier Bank Ltd Advisor Muhammed Ali; Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim; Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia, announced the inauguration virtually through online platform. Senior Management of the bank along with the six respective branch teams cut the ribbon in celebration of the program. All kinds of Islami Banking facilities can be availed at these window services of the bank.

