BEZA hands over land to Berger Paints

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury and Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Rupali Chowdhury attend the foundation stone ceremony of Berger Industrial Complex at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram on Friday. -AA



Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has handed over the leased 30 acres of land to the Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. The handover process was completed on Friday at a ceremony at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram, said a press release from BEZA. BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury and Managing Director of Berger paints Bangladesh Ltd Rupali Chowdhury were present on the occasion land handing over ceremony. High officials from both the sides were also present on the occasion.







Barger is going to set up its third factory in Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (Mirsharai, Feni and Sitakunda Economic Zone). With an investment of around Tk200-250 crore, Berger will set up a large-scale factory here, which the company hopes will be completed in the next five years. Employment opportunities for 300-400 people will be created primarily which can be increased in future.





Several important infrastructures including administration building, water filtrate, roads will be built in the allotted lands. In addition to the use of environment friendly technologies 'Environment Management Plans' will be implemented. BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said, 'Bangladesh has been successful to build an investment friendly environment and has built an example as a role model for development to the world.'







'Big Economic Zones are being built in Mirsharai in South Asia. As a result, industrial revolution will occur in the country. Lifestyles of the people will be developed besides Sustainable Development Goals will be achieved' he added. It is notable that BEZA has been working in cooperation with the government to build Joint roads, land development, dams, bridge construction, gas lines etc.



Leave Your Comments