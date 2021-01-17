Middlemen cutting profit from farmers



Farmers of different areas under Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka district are being deprived of fair price due to middlemen. At the beginning of winter, the farmers made some profit as the price of the vegetables were high.





The farmers of those areas informed that the money earned from selling vegetable isn't enough to recoup production costs of crops. They said, though the vegetables production is higher than previous year but we hardly get our production cost. Sharif Mia, a farmer from Dhulivita union under Dhamrai upazila, said, "We have made profit at the beginning of the season but now the middlemen are cutting profit from our portion."





Limon Mia, a farmer from Chouhat union, said, we rely on middlemen to sell our produce. We cannot store them as facilities are not available and they take advantage of this. Thus, the middlemen used to make more profit than farmers and they never face any loss as well."He said, "Though the cauliflower is being sold at Tk 10 to 15 per piece but we get only Tk 5. We have to spend Tk 10-15 for producing a cauliflower. We are also facing same issues in other winter vegetables."







Most of the farmers projected, if the things aren't changed, they will become bound to leave their ancestors' occupation. Farmers have a great contribution to the progress and success of country. But, they don't get fair price even after producing quality crops. The government should take necessary steps to control the intervention of middlemen. The government should also make proper plan to end the transportation hassle.



