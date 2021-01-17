BCB announces 18-man squad for WI ODIs



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced an 18-member squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against touring West Indies, including three uncapped players-pacers Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan.While Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan had already made their T20 debut, playing one and four matches respectively in shortest format of the game, Shoriful Islam is completely new in the squad.





They were rewarded for their consistent performances since cricket started in the country following a Covid-19 pandemic-induced break. Hasan Mahmud claimed a 4-21 and Shoriful scalped 2-27 in the first warm-up game on Thursday and thus made their case stronger further. "They have been playing good cricket for some time now," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told the media on Saturday. "We included them into the squad, for the 2023 World Cup. Hopefully they can keep up their performance and bolster our pipeline."





There was no place, however, for left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who was in the preliminary squad. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who recently got injured, was declared fit enough to be called up alongside Saifuddin, who recovered from a ligament injury recently.





This will be Tamim Iqbal's first assignment as regular captain of the side since he was appointed skipper after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza stepped down from the post. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the first two ODIs on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on January 25.





ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Saif Uddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.





Leave Your Comments