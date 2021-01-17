Ban on processions, rallies in some areas during JS session



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned carrying all kinds of weapons, explosives, processions and demonstrations from midnight today to ensure holding of the Jatiya Sangsad session in a smooth and peaceful manner. The eleventh session of the current Jatiya Sangsad is going to begin on Monday, according to a press release issued on Saturday.





In order to maintain law and order situation in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and surrounding areas at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam imposed the ban under the DMP ordinance.The ban will remain effective till the end of the 11th session of the Parliament.





Roads from Mohakhali crossing on Mymensingh road to Bangla Motor crossing via Old Airport, from western side of Bangla Motor link road to SAARC Fountain on Hotel Sonargaon road, from eastern side of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road intersection, from Shyamoly circle on Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi-16 intersection, from Rokeya Sarani crossing to Bijoy Sarani intersection via Old Ninth Division (Aircraft), from eastern part to west point of Manik Mia Avenue, restricted areas of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all roads and lanes inside the JS areas will remain under the purview of the ban.





