Temple vandalized in Kurigram



Unidentified miscreants vandalized eight idols of Hindu goddesses at a temple in Sadar upazila of Kurigram early Friday.Police has opened an investigation after a general diary was lodged in this connection.





The incident took place at Shri Shri Shitalpat Temple Khanpara village under the upazila. Shri Pradeep Roy, president of the temple, said, "Devotees found the idols desecrated early Friday. We guess the idols were vandalized sometime on Thursday midnight. Then we informed police about the matter."





Kurigram Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khan Md Shahriar, along with senior district police officials, visited the spot. "I visited the spot the next day after receiving the news in the afternoon. We are investigating the incident to identify those involved in the vandalism," the OC said.Sana Lal Bakshi, president of Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Chirstian Oikya Parishad, Kurigram unit, said, "A general diary has been lodged in this connection."

Leave Your Comments