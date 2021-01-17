'As soon as BD indicates arrangement is ready, we'll provide vaccine'



Indian High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said that Bangladesh will get Covid-19 vaccine urgently from India as it rolled out world's biggest vaccination drive to combat the pandemic.He was talking to reporters after attending the opening of 19th Dhaka International Film Festival at the National Museum in the city on Saturday.





The Indian envoy said, "The government [of Bangladesh] has to have its arrangement first. As soon as the government indicates that everything is ready, we will provide the vaccine." The process of bringing vaccine from the Serum Institute of India is underway, he said."Vaccine will be given to everybody. Neighborhood is our priority and in that Bangladesh is first," Doraiswami further said.





Leave Your Comments