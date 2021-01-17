BNP makes allegations of vote fraud



BNP alleged that ruling party supporters captured most polling stations during municipality polls on Saturday as they did during national elections."We've information that the ruling party didn't allow our polling agents to go to centers in today's (Saturday's) municipal elections. They were driven out from the centers in many places," said BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, reports UNB.



Speaking at a program in BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he also alleged that the BNP supporters were also not allowed to go to polling stations to exercise their right to franchise."Awami League supporters captured polling stations with support from the administration. "They resorted to the same irregularities in the municipal elections as they had done in national elections," the BNP leader said.





He said ruling party leaders and activists think mayors can be made the same way the MPs were done.Mosharraf said the current government in connivance with the Election Commission has destroyed the country's election system.







