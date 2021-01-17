3 to die for murder of woman, son









A Dhaka court has sentenced three people to death for killing a woman and her son in Kakrail in 2017.





Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam pronounced the verdict in the presence of the accused on Sunday.





The convicts are Abdul Karim, his third wife Sharmin Aktar Mukta and Mukta's brother Al-Amin alias Johnny.





They were also fined Tk 20,000 each by the judge.





Karim's first wife Shamsunnahar Karim, 46, and her son Sajjadul Karim Shaon, 19, were murdered in their Kakrail home on Nov 1, 2017.









Asked if he would appeal against the verdict, Karim said he would make a decision after consulting a lawyer.





Meanwhile, state prosecutor Salauddin Hawlader said the plaintiff, Ashraf Ali, is satisfied with the verdict.

