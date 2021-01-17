Schoolgirl ‘raped on false promise of marriage’ in Brahmanbaria





Police have arrested a representative of a pharmaceutical company for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Brahmanbaria on the pretext of false promise of marriage.





The arrested was identified as Limon Hosen Khan, son of Ashraf Ali Khan of village Chandradighalia of Gopalganj Sadar upazila. He was posted as medical information officer at Brahmanbaria Sadar in the Infusion Department of Orion Pharmaceuticals.





Limon was arrested from his rented house near Tank Para after the victim filed a case against him with Sadar model police station on Friday night, said inspector Abul Hasan Khan, in-charge of No-1 police outpost.





According to the statement, the victim was introduced to the perpetrator when her elder sister went to Brahmanbaria General Hospital for treatment. They kept in touch with each other over the phone and at one stage, Limon asked her to marry him.





Last Sunday, he asked the victim to come to Brahmanbaria where they would get married. But instead of going to the marriage registrar, he took her to his place and raped her.





The victim later filed a case accusing Limon of rape and threatening to kill her. She was sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital for medical examination.





Brahmanbaria Sadar model police station’s officer-in-charge Abdur Rahim said Limon was produced before a court and the ordered the police to send him to jail.









