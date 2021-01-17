Thakur and Sundar's brilliant stand keeps India's hopes alive





A remarkable fightback from India on day three in Brisbane kept them in the decisive fourth Test against Australia.





The tourists slipped to 186-6 in reply to Australia's 369 and at that stage were facing a substantial first-innings deficit.





But Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, who have played one previous Test between them, put on 123 in a brilliant seventh-wicket stand.





Thakur made 67 and Sundar 62 as they whittled down Australia's lead before India were eventually bowled out for 336, just 33 behind the hosts.





Australia openers David Warner and Marcus Harris faced an awkward 20 minutes late in the day but closed on 21-0.





India have been decimated by injuries in the thrilling series - only three of their XI in the fourth Test started the first - but now have a fair chance of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.





They only need to the draw this final Test to retain the trophy while Australia must win to claim a 2-1 victory.





Rain is forecast to interrupt play on the final two days.

