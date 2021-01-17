Kabir Hossain joins as Inspector (Investigation) in Sarail





Md Kabir Hossain has joined as Inspector (Investigation) in Sarail Police Station of Brahmanbaria. He took the charge on Sunday evening.





Prior to his new posting, Kabir Hossain was serving in Nasirngar Police Station as Inspector (Investigation).





Born in a respectable Muslim family in Burichong upazila of Cumilla, Kabir Hossain is blessed with two sons. He has been performing his duties with sincerity, honesty and devotion.





Kabir Hossain sought cooperation from all to do his job in Sarail.

