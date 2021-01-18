Diner Sheshe





"It was New Year's eve. Prakash, my husband was turning 51, so Jhanvi, our eldest daughter, had thrown a surprise party for him. At midnight, we cut the cake and clicked family selfies. Little did I know that that would be our last family photo together? A few minutes later, Jhanvi's friends Diya and Shree dropped in and persuaded her to accompany them to another friend's New Year party. Prakash and I were apprehensive; it was past the curfew time. But her friends convinced us, 'We'll just wish and come back in an hour.' We told Jhanvi, 'Call us when you want to leave-we'll come pick you up.'





At about 1:30 AM, Prakash called Jhanvi to check in on her, but her number was busy. We called her twice after that but Jhanvi didn't respond. But since the party venue was just 5 minutes away from home, we didn't worry much. What transpired in those two hours is still a mystery. At 5 AM, we got a call from Diya's father saying that an accident had taken place- 'Diya's in Hinduja hospital and Jhanvi's in Bhabha Hospital,' he said and asked us to come to the police station. Terrified, we rushed there. In the wee hours of Friday, the police broke the news to us, 'Jhanvi is no more.' I couldn't breathe; Prakash burst into tears-she was 19! I was trembling when they took us to the hospital to identify her body-she was brutally scathed. Instantly I knew it wasn't an accident; my daughter was murdered.





And it was confirmed in the post-mortem report-Jhanvi had suffered 48 injuries and the cause of death was a skull fracture. Everyone who attended the party was questioned, but they either said that they didn't remember anything or that they weren't around. But how's that possible? My daughter must have screamed in pain. The least they could have done was inform us-if we'd taken Jhanvi to the hospital on time, she might have survived.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

