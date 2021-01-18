Published:  12:03 AM, 18 January 2021

Yeafesh Osman's wife dies
 
Bulah Ahmed, wife of science and technology minister Yeafesh Osman, died while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. She was 70. Her namaz-e-janaza was held after zuhr prayers at a mosque beside Azimpur graveyard and later she would be buried at the graveyard. Bulah Ahmed, also education and cultural affairs secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad and daughter-in-law of late novelist Shawkat Osman, had been suffering from different aging-related complications prior to her death.  President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their deepest condolences over her death.


