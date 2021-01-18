BSMMU publishes guidelines on treatment

An guideline unveiling ceremony was held at BSMMU on Sunday. -AA



An unveiling ceremony was organized by the Research and Publication Sub-Committee of the Bangladesh Pediatric Association (BPA) at the Milton Hall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on the occasion of the publication of 'Guidelines for Management of Common Pediatric Diseases' on Sunday. The guidelines are published to ensure improved, appropriate and integrated treatment for common diseases in children, including pneumonia, typhoid fever, abdominal pain, jaundice, anemia, heart failure, congenital heart defects, low birth weight in newborns, and various infections.



Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor (Education) of BSMMU and Chairman of Research and Publication Sub-Committee of BPA Prof Dr Sahana Akhtar Rahman were present, among others.

Leave Your Comments