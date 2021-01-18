Certificate award ceremony of BAF officers held

The closing ceremony of No 09 Squadron Commanders' Course (SCC) was held at Falcon Hall, BAF Officers' Mess in Dhaka on Sunday. -ISPR



Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar, BBP, OSP, ndc, acsc, psc has distributed certificates among the graduating officers as the 'Chief Guest' during the closing ceremony of No 09 Squadron Commanders' Course (SCC) held at Falcon Hall, BAF Officers' Mess, Dhaka on Sunday.







On his arrival, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) was received by Air Vice Marshal M Nazrul Islam, nswc, afwc, psc, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar and Group Captain Md Sharif Mustafa, BPP, fawc, psc, Officer Commanding of Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI).







During the opening address, Officer Commanding, CSTI gave a brief resume on the training and academic curriculums of No 09 SCC. 12 officers from BAF have undergone this course. The course is designed to provide management and leadership training to the potential Squadron Commanders of BAF. Since the inception of Squadron Commanders Course in 2009, CSTI is tasked to prepare future leaders of Bangladesh Armed Forces who can serve the nation with dignity and honour. The Chief Guest handed over the certificates to all graduating officers.



In his closing address, the Chief Guest emphasized on command and leadership traits and skills that have been achieved would also be of immense value in shouldering future assignments. He also appreciated the institute for conducting the course successfully despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

At the end, he attended a photography session with all graduating officers. Senior officers of BAF and other guests were present in the ceremony.





