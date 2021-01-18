Moniruzzaman wins Dhanbari municipality election



Dhanbari municipal election in Tangail, the newly ousted Upazila Youth League president Muhammad Moniruzzaman Bakal got 8,983 votes for the post of mayor (coconut tree). His nearest rival Awami League nominated boat symbol candidate incumbent mayor Khandaker Manjurul Islam Tapan got 6,804 votes.





Tangail District Senior Election Officer AHM Kamrul Hasan announced the results at the Dhanbari Upazila Election Control Room at 9pm on Saturday.

Assistant Returning Officer Koruna Sindhu Chakladar, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Madhupur Circle Kamran Hossain, Dhanbari Police Station OC Chan Mia and all the officers in charge of the election. In Dhanbari Municipal Council, polling was held in 15 centers through EVM in a festive atmosphere at 8 am.





Meanwhile, BNP nominee Dhana Sheesh candidate SMA Sobhan got 3,052 votes and Muhammad Ali Kislu (independent) got 306 votes for the Jag symbol. It may be mentioned that the total number of voters in this municipal council is 30,003. Of these, 14483 are male voters and 15540 are female voters.





After declaring the rebel candidate of Awami League (Coconut Tree) as the winner, the leaders and workers of his party took out a huge victory rally from the upazila premises and expressed their joy.







Muhammad Moniruzzaman Bakal won and said, "I want to build a modern municipal assembly with the cooperation of all of you." We want to build a municipal council free from terrorism, extortion, drugs and tender bazaar. I am Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Agriculture Minister. Md. Under the overall direction of Abdur Razzak MP, I will build this municipal assembly as a modern municipal assembly.





