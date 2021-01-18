A Brutus inside Awami League

Sayeed Khokon and Fazle Nur Taposh.





It seems no news is good news now. But when bad news comes together it makes us all unhappy. Though the quarrel between the present Mayor and the ex-Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation is nearly settled, it has badly damaged the reputation of Awami League. Then there is the sudden rise of a little Trump in Noakhali, He is no one else but the brother of Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of Awami League. He is the Mayoral candidate for Basurhat municipality. Now he is in election campaign to win this post. He was twice the Mayor of this municipality and also an Awami League nominee. But he is acting like a little Trump, trying to demolish his own party. His accusation against Awami League encouraged BNP to utilize this for their own benefit. In Chittagong in the election of ward-commissioner a man died of gunshot. Both the candidates belonged to Awami League.







There are other news also which may be considered as an omen for Awami League. Hasina government is trying to import vaccines for Corona with the help of India. The opposition, mainly BNP were supposed to give support to the government effort. Instead they are opposing government with untrue propaganda. They said that government is buying vaccines from India with higher price and Awami Leaguers are involved in money-making and corruption with this vaccine. BNP and some fundamentalists have jointly started campaign to defeat government's effort to combat COVID. In time of a national crisis in democracies the opposition is supposed to help government to salvage the nation. But in Bangladesh we are witnessing a totally opposite picture. The oppositions are trying to make political capital out of this national crisis also. I have seen online that a so-called 'Maulana' preaching angrily that this vaccine is not only ineffective against Corona but getting it injected into body is also haram.





I find it strange that the government is not making any counter-propaganda against this vicious campaign of BNP-Jamaat. Government's policy of remaining silent from the time of vandalising the sculpture of Bangabandhu is continuing till now. Recently in her address to the nation Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed national issues. But she could not go into details of every crisis. It is not expected from the Prime Minister either. The ex-Prime Minister of Tory government in Britain, Margaret Thatcher once said, "When a party seems to lose its grips on power, there are some signs and symptoms of it. The first symptom is the disunity and quarrel in the party. The outside enemy cannot harm a party in power, only enemy 'within' can do it. When these symptoms become prominent we can be sure that the fall of the party from power is inevitable." I do not know whether any leader of Awami League ever heard of this warning by Margaret Thatcher.







It seems from the attitude and behaviour of some Awami League leaders that they are tired of enjoying the pleasure of remaining in power and now want to go to 'retirement'. Perhaps they want to 'retire' for another 21 years so that the country goes back to the cruel rule of military and autocrats once again? People had to free themselves from that tyranny by sacrificing many lives. Do Awami League leaders want the nation to go under that tyranny again? In their rule of the last 13 years they did not help to organize a democratic opposition who believes in the ideals of the war of independence. Awami League for their temporary necessity allowed Gono Jagoron Moncho and Imran Leadership to grow. Then when their purpose was served, Moncho and its leadership were demolished. Now, there is no alternative democratic leadership in the country. If God forbid anything happens to

Awami League who will fill up the political vacuum? The only alternative is now BNP and Jamaat. This time Hefazat will join this axis. We will have to fight communal and ultra-fundamentalist forces again, which we started in 1948 under the leadership of Bangabandhu. We would need the rebirth of Bangabandhu to give us leadership again.







In India, in the last 70 years Congress did not allow an alternative democratic opposition to grow. The net result is the rule of communal BJP party. In Bangladesh do Awami League leaders want to repeat the political history of India? To save Bangladesh and fulfil the dream of Bangabandhu, Awami League should rebuild itself as a strong democratic party again. Now the party is solely dependent on Sheikh Hasina's popular leadership for its survival. It cannot last long. The signs and symptoms of decay in the body politic of Awami League is very obvious today. If there is not a strong healing process, a dark period is awaiting the party and the country.





The present Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Barrister Fazle Nur Taposh, and ex-Mayor Sayed Hossain Khokon both belong to Awami League. The father of Taposh, the late Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, was the nephew of Bangabandhu. The father of Khokon, Hanif was the ex-Mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation. Taposh is a barrister and Khokon also is a well-educated man. In the last Mayoral election of Dhaka, the sitting Mayor Sayed Khokon did not get the ticket from Awami League. Taposh got it and was elected. Perhaps, Sayed Khokon could not accept it and this quarrel may have started from jealously. If Sayed Khokon is so sure of Taposh's corruption he should have first informed Anti-Corruption Commision (ACC) and Awami League High Command. If there was no response he could go public. Sayed Khokon did not do it. Instead he broke party discipline and damaged the reputation of both Taposh and his own party. These are serious offences. If we compare these two people, Taposh can be considered a wise man. He requested his supporters to withdraw all the defamation cases against Sayed Khokon and showed his magnanimity. However, this matter is now settled among the two parties, perhaps by the instruction of the party head. But the damage to Awami League's reputation is done. BNP and Jamaat could not inflict this damage to Awami League even if they organized ten meetings.





It seems to me that Abdul Quader Mirza is the little Trump in Bangladesh politics. One thing is very amazing. A Bangla national daily of Dhaka has made Quader Mirza a front page news, giving him the same coverage they gave to Trump! It was a daily occurrence. Quader Mirza is the younger brother of Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of Awami League. So the newspaper, which is known for its anti- Awami League stand, seemed to exploit the situation to damage the party's image. Quader Mirza belongs to Awami League and his accusations against its MPs and ministers are very serious. The said Bangla newspaper did not give such importance to these accusations before when they were uttered by BNP leaders. But it has now published this news with great importance because it was said by the brother of Awami League's General Secretary. This is really damaging for Awami League's good name and popularity. If Quader Mirza was not the brother of a prominent Awami League leader his utterances, would have perhaps been allocated a small space in the newspaper and mentioned only once.





Quader Mirza's accusation against Awami League is not new. He has been more vocal and explicit about it, but these accusations were raised by BNP and Jamaat before, though it obviously did not get similar coverage. Now the opponents of Awami League have got the chance to use it by quoting these accusations from its own party man. As a party member and two-time mayor of Basurhat, Quader Mirza, has been aware of these accusations against Awami League before also. He did not open his mouth then. Now after coming back from America why is he uttering these accusations at a crucial time of Awami League? From where is he getting the courage to challenge a party in power? I remember a story. When Sukarno was the President of Indonesia, he was disliked by America for his progressive nationalist attitude. CIA was plotting to overthrow him and replace him by their stooge General Suharto. There is a proverb- Before killing a dog, give it bad name. A strong propaganda was instigated by CIA and its Indonesian associates that the President is corrupt, a womanizer, and anti-religious. This propaganda by opponents could not damage Sukarno. Then one his party men went to America for research with Sukarno's approval. Upon returning he published a paper titled 'Merdeka' and started accusing Sukarno of serious corruption, womanizing and his state policy 'against' religion. These fake accusations gradually deepened in the heart of the Indonesian people and Suharto led a military coup, which killed 25 lakh people. Gradually, Sukarno lost his power.





In Bangladesh after coming back from America Abdul Quader Mirza claimed that he took an oath not to be afraid to speak the truth. He said that he will not back away from this promise now. I am very curious to know who taught Quader Mirza 'the truth', which is nothing but accusations against Awami League and who is backing him to tell 'truths' against a party in power? Our Awami League leaders may not think it is very serious, and an intrigue to disrupt the party's unity and strength but I warn them that this is high time that they should awake from their long slumber to halt this aggressive propaganda against them by one of their own. Obaidul Quader is the General Secretary of Awami League at a very crucial time. It may be a family intrigue, but this can damage his political career. This conspiracy may not seem serious now, but it is very serious. Awami League should stop their internal bleeding, otherwise the history in other democracies may repeat in Bangladesh also.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.

Leave Your Comments