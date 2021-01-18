Incredible achievements in education sector

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was addressing the inauguration ceremony of free textbook distribution program for pre-primary, primary and ethnic students for 2021, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





In Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a classic fantasy novel of the nineteenth-century written by English author Lewis Carroll, its famous character 'wise king' gravely said that begin at the beginning.







So, let's start the matter from the beginning. The core objective of today's article is to appreciate the relentless development in our education sector. Mainstream media, researchers and analysts often overlooked diminutive but significant developments of Bangladesh. Therefore, small transforms in different sectors of society remain unrevealed to the mass people.





The negative news is available everywhere. Every day we cram the statistics of the dropout rate, infant and maternal mortality rate, minority repression, rape cases, and so forth. But how many of us know that on the first day of the year 2021, millions of new textbooks distributed free of cost among primary and secondary school students. Around 45 million primary and secondary school children got new textbooks free of cost in this pandemic. In the timeframe of 2010-2020, more than three hundred crores of textbooks have been published and distributed among the school children free of cost. It is a glorious achievement for any country. When everything comes to a halt throughout the country due to the coronavirus epidemic, Bangladesh continued its education process smoothly under the supervision of our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Primary and secondary school classes are going on virtually. Teachers and students remain busy in their regular study work. The difference is that this time they are doing everything online through the Zoom app.







However, distributing millions of textbooks among the schoolchildren on the first day of the year was a herculean task this time. All are shaking due to the covid-19. In different parts of the country, teachers went to the houses of the school students to distribute the textbooks with the cooperation of the concerned administration. Not only that, according to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), around one lakh children of indigenous communities got new textbooks this year. Concerned authority has published more than two lakhs of textbooks for these children in different indigenous languages.







Education ministry published textbooks in Chakma, Marma, Sadri, Tripura, Garo languages and distributed those among the indigenous children. It also published textbooks in Braille language for blind people from 2017. By the way, it has been doing this continuously for the last couple of years. It is indeed a huge feat for all concerned authorities. Having said that, many critics consider the developments in certain section of society (esp. indigenous communities) in the last couple of decades are not enough. In 2016, the dropout rate of indigenous children in primary education was 59 percent in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational and Information Statistics (BANBEIS). However, that year national dropout rate stood at 19.2 percent.





However, an ancient Puerto Rican proverb says 'a good beginning is half the work done'. Well, we believe so. But, isn't it taking much more time than expected?







In 2009, this government proclaimed that it would come with new textbooks for the school children of the ethnic communities in their own languages. It is 2020. Among the 45 ethnic communities of our country, only five major ethnic communities are getting textbooks in their own languages. Certainly much more developments were anticipated in this sector by the people from the benevolent authority. However, we believe the Persian proverb, "Der ayad durust ayad" (means better late than never).







Like every year, education ministry continued its success story this year too. Hopefully, the great trend by the concerned authority would be repeated in the upcoming years.







It is very good news for the indigenous communities, because, indigenous languages are always neglected in previous years. Hon'ble PM Sheikh Hasina has taken an exemplary initiative to empower the backward communities by educating them in their own languages. Besides, PM Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed her commitment to the indigenous culture and their traditions by publishing textbooks in indigenous languages. The marginal section of the society becomes inspired when the statesman sympathizes with them.





Let's get back to the point. Earlier, language problem became one of the biggest barriers in the studying process of indigenous children. Many of those school-going children become dropout because of the language hindrance. They were not comfortable in the Bangla language. Therefore, publishing textbooks in indigenous languages is an insightful approach. Thankfully, our government understood that and took the right step in this case. Hopefully, they will do this for every indigenous community.



