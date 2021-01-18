Floating school innovator named 'Climate Rebel' in UK



Architect Mohammed Rezwa has been named as one of the 41 Climate Rebels of the world. The Bangladeshi floating school innovator was recognized in the book titled "Climate Rebels" - published under the banner of Penguin Random House in the UK.







The book was authored by award-winning writer Ben Lerwill, said a press release issued on Sunday. Climate Rebels is a collection of hopeful descriptions and stories of people, organizations, and initiatives from around the world over the span of the last two centuries, who have fought to save the planet, said the release.





"Flooding is a big problem in Bangladesh, and this makes things difficult for people. Mohammed Rezwan came up with the brilliant idea to make sure children could continue learning, he started using boats as classrooms. "This was such a success as today his country has floating libraries, health clinics, and playgrounds," said the author of the book Ben Lerwill.





The non-profit organization, "Shidhulai Swaniravar Sangstha" founded by Rezwan, has been rendering exemplary service in providing education to children in flood-prone areas, who otherwise have no access to education, read the release.





Rezwan introduced floating school in Chalanbeel in 2002, and other organizations started replicating it from 2010 and onwards. His "school-boat" idea was recognized by the United Nations Funds and Programs (UNICEF, UNEP, and UNDP) as an innovation and now floating schools are operational in eight countries in total, added the release.





Rezwan explained how the idea for floating schools came about: "I had seen our people [Bangladeshis] struggle through floods and terrible cyclones, always picking themselves up and rebuilding their lives. This characteristic of resilience inspired me to design floating schools for children.







"Today flooding is more unpredictable. Our school-boat is one of the solutions to this environmental crisis, but there are a lot of things to do."







Earlier last year, Rezwan was also recognized as one of the 20 earth heroes of the world by the British book "Earth Heroes."





Rezwan and his floating school have been included in the school textbooks of primary and secondary classrooms around the world including the US, UK, and Japan.





His floating school design was exhibited at the "Design with the other 90%" exhibitions, organized by Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the US.







His design was also showcased at the "Bengal Stream" architectural exhibition in Switzerland and France.





