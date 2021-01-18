Over 80 killed in clashes in Sudan

The attack came just weeks after UN peacekeepers began withdrawing from the region. -UN



Over 80 people have been killed in two days of ongoing clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur, doctors said Sunday, just over two weeks since a long-running peacekeeping mission ended operations, reports AFP.





The violence is the most significant fighting reported since the signing of a peace agreement in October hoped to end years of war in the vast western region, that has left Darfur awash with weapons.





The violence has reportedly pitted non-Arab and Arab tribes in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.





It was reported to have initially started as a local dispute, before quickly morphing into broader fighting involving armed militias. "The death toll from the bloody events that occurred in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State, has risen since Saturday morning ... to 83 dead, and 160 wounded including from the armed forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.





Sudanese authorities have imposed a state-wide curfew in West Darfur, while the Khartoum government dispatched a "high-profile" delegation to help contain the situation. Citing the doctors' union, the state-run SUNA news agency said that casualties are expected to increase as the fighting continues.





The union's local branch also "called for the securing of health facilities" and urged transport be made available for medics to assist the wounded. On Sunday, the head of Sudan's ruling body, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met top security chiefs to discuss the violence.





The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group which spearheaded protests against ousted president Omar al-Bashir, said the violence hit camps for internally displaced people.





"Parts of Kerindig camp were burned, and sustained significant damages forcing people to leave for safe areas," it said in a statement.





"These events showed that the spread of weapons across Sudan, and especially in Darfur, are the main reasons for the deteriorating situation."







