Book Fair in traditional way, not virtually



The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 will be held this year in a traditional way not virtually.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid came up with the information while addressing a special press conference at Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room at Bangla Academy premises on Sunday.





A proposal will be sent to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposing 'February 20', 'March 7' and 'March 17? as possible date to commence the book fair, he said.





KM Khalid said, "Today we have discussed how we can organize the book fair in the fastest possible time if the Covid-19 situation get controlled or the vaccination is commenced in the country. However, we decided to organize the fair physically, not virtually."







"We have been planning to commence the fair from February 1, but it's getting impossible. Now, we want to end the fair before Ramdan, to be started from April 12, and thus we will give proposal to premier with three congenial dates," he added.

