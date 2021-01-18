'Rebels will not get party post'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that AL leaders who contested in the municipality polls against the party nominated candidates will not get nomination or important post in the party in the coming days.





He came up with the warning while addressing a regular press briefing from his official residence in Dhaka on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Whether they [the rebels] win or lose in the polls, they will not get nomination in future. This is the decision of Awami League and Sheikh Hasina."







"BNP is always making blind criticism and spreading falsehood against the government without seeking votes to people. Such political culture of BNP is weakening the party's existence gradually," he said.The AL general secretary congratulated all the winners, saying this victory is the victory of the country's development and progress under the bold and humanitarian leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







