'Make more films on Liberation War'



Stating that her government would do everything necessary for survival of the country's cinema industry, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all concerned to make more films on the Liberation War as the generation after generation could know the real history of Bangladesh's emergence as an independent nation.





"I request you all concerned to make more films on the Liberation War as the generation after generation can know the real history of our victory as the history was distorted with the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while addressing the handing-over ceremony virtually of the National Film Award-2019, the highest recognition to the contribution of artistes in Bangladeshi films from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city, reports BSS.





The Ministry of Information organized the function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.





The premier urged the concerned people to make films on the Liberation War alongside the local culture and other events, saying, "We are a brave nation. We had achieved victory in the Liberation War.







The history of the victory, the history of the Liberation War, our spirit and our ideal must have reflections in our films," she said.





She simultaneously said that her government would do whatever necessary for survival of the Bangladesh Film Industry, saying, "We will do whatever necessary for modernization of the film. Remember, I am always with you as the cinema industry was founded at the hands of my father. I am working to this end keeping that in mind." Noting that the cinema is the only means of entertainment for the commoners, Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to reach the cinema culture to the upazila level and for which a fund of Taka 1000 crore is going to be raised from where people can take loan at low interest rate to build cinema halls or cineplexes for amusement of the people of the localities.





In this regard, she said the government is going to not only open the already closed cinema halls, but also make those modern as part of the government move to bring people to the cinema halls.





She urged all concerned to make such films as people could go to the cinema halls with their family members to get refreshed.





"Make more films having education elements for the children as they can prepare themselves by seeing the movies," she added.





The Prime Minister also said that they are specially attaching priority on making cinemas using the modern technology as those could go outside the country to compete the foreign films.





