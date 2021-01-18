Mild cold wave likely to continue





Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Srimangal, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Chuadanga and it may continue.





Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Met office release here today.





Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places over northern part of the country.





Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.





Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 28.6 degree Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded by 8.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.





Today’s sunset in Dhaka at 5.35pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.43am.

Leave Your Comments