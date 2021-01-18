Excessive noise is extremely harmful

Externally, noise pollution does not seem to be harmful, but it is extremely harmful to humans. According to the Department of Environment, more than tolerable noise levels cause mental and physical illness in people. Because noise pollution is a threat to human health as well as the balance of the environment. Animals, including humans, marine animals and trees are all victims of this noise pollution. Excessive noise is harmful to the living world.





World Health Organization says that the normal level of human noise is 40-50 decibels. According to a survey conducted by the Department of Environment, they found that noise levels in the country's divisional cities exceeded 130 decibels. In the context, where is two and a half to three times more than the normal level.





According to the Noise Pollution Policy of 2006, the maximum noise limit has been fixed in the areas divided into 5 parts. Again, the study of Save the Environment Movement (PUBA) has found that the level of noise pollution in all areas is one and a half to two times the maximum. Research by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the World Bank has shown that noise pollution is one of the major sources of about 30 complex diseases in Bangladesh.







Experts also fear that the ever-increasing noise level will give birth to a sick generation in the future. Concerned experts say noise pollution has risen sharply in the capital. Uncontrolled noise pollution will lead to various diseases as well as a sick generation in the future. They also blame awareness in this case. They say most people have no idea about noise pollution.







Although there are laws and regulations to control noise pollution, the level of noise pollution in the capital is increasing day by day as there is no implementation of them. At the same time, they blame the unconsciousness and negligence of the people. Also said noise pollution had reached an all-time high due to weak law enforcement and lack of public awareness.





There are many laws in our country to prevent noise pollution. In 2002, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association filed a writ petition in the court to stop noise pollution. On March 27, 2002, the High Court banned the use of hydraulic horns. Including that, any types of horns that make a loud noise in vehicles and ordered the addition of bulb horns to vehicles.





With that, there is also a provision of punishment against the violators of this law. Besides, sections 25, 27 and 28 of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976 have provisions of both fine and imprisonment against those who cause noise pollution. Sections 139 and 140 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983 provide in various terms of imprisonment and fine as punishment for using the prohibited horn and disobeying orders.





According to the ECA of 1997, 45 decibels and 35 decibels in quiet areas from 6 Am to 9 pm, 50 decibels per day and 40 decibels at night in residential areas, 60 decibels per day and 50 decibels at night in mixed areas and 70 decibels per day in commercial areas. It is recommended to have a noise level between 60 decibels and 75 decibels during the day and 70 decibels at night in industrial areas. According to this law, areas up to 100 meters from hospitals, educational institutions, some government-designated institutions are identified as silent areas.





To prevent noise pollution, the government has banned the import of hydraulic horns. But even then the noise pollution is not decreasing but rising day by day. Traffic congestion is a serious problem in the capital. Even though there is a law, the level of pollution is increasing due to lack of proper implementation. This requires public awareness.





In fact, no organ in the body is not affected by noise pollution. However, in general, we see that the human ear is immediately affected by noise pollution. The effects of noise pollution on the ears are severe. This is the room where we are talking in the world of sound at 20 decibels or more. When we get out of here and walk down the street but it is not a busy town, we will expect to produce about 50 to 60 decibels of noise.





But when we go a little bigger, a lot more people, the noise goes beyond 60 decibels to 80/90/110 decibels. Which is instantaneous, if a person stays up loud for a long time, say if a person stays at 60 decibels for an hour, two hours or more, he can become temporarily deaf.





Studies have shown that if a person is kept in the middle of 60 to 80 decibels continuously for eight hours, that person will become deaf in six months to a year. He is an embarrassment for himself, an embarrassment for family and society. So if we are a little more aware, we can easily avoid these things.





Noise pollution can cause mental and physical problems in people. Loud noises are harmful to children, pregnant mothers and heart patients. The mental development of children is being hampered. Suddenly loud noises increase blood pressure and heart rate in the human body, cause muscle contractions and disrupt digestion. It also causes hearing loss, deafness, headaches, indigestion, insomnia, and loss of concentration, irritable mood, irritability, and even other psychological problems.





Therefore, to control noise pollution, the use of advanced technology engines and silencers should be ensured by legislation to reduce the amplitude and intensity of noise emitted from vehicles. We hope that law enforcement agencies will strictly enforce their rules and regulations against those who break the law. Moreover, it is necessary to run a massive campaign in the media to raise awareness among the people. With the right policies and timely action, Bangladesh can accelerate its salvation from noise pollution.





Nazmunnaher Nipa , Student, Department of Environmental Science & Engineering

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh .





