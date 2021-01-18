Mahbub A Rahman's book 'Bhoot Sir' unvelis





Emran Emon || CU Correspondent





The third book of young writer and journalist Mahbub A Rahman, a student of Chittagong University, published on the occasion of Book Fair 2021, 'Bhoot Sir' has been unveiled.





On Sunday (January 17), the Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, professor Dr. Shireen Akhter unveiled the book wrapper in the conference room. Acting Register of the University, Professor SM Monirul Hasan and Proctor Dr. Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan were present at this time.





At that time, the Vice-Chancellor said, "These works of yours encourage me a lot. Maintain the continuity of such creative work in the future. There will always be blessings for you.





It is to be noted that 'Akkharbritto Prokashon' is publishing the book as the selected manuscript of the Department of Children's Literature in the Akkharbritto Manuscript Competition. Niaz Chowdhury Tuli has done the cover of the book which is rich in four colors. Decorated by Jayant Malo.





On this occasion Chittagong University Journalists Association President Imran Hossain, General Secretary Munawar Riaz Munna, Vice President Nazmus Sayadat. Joint Secretary Minhazul Islam Tuhin, Finance Secretary Saiful Islam, Office Secretary Raihan Uddin and Executive Member Imam Emu were also present.





Mahbub A Rahman's started writing in his childhood. Earlier, two books titled 'Ful Pakhider Mela' and 'Mumu O Ter Fulpori Bondhura' were published. He is currently studying in the third year of honors at Chittagong University.

