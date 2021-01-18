Govt reports 697 new virus cases, 16 deaths









Bangladesh has recorded 697 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 528,329.





The death toll climbed to 7,922 after 16 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.





Another 736 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 473,173.









Globally, over 95.07 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

