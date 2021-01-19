Diner Sheshe





"It was a Saturday. I was hanging out with a classmate, ranting about my ex when she randomly showed me Neeta's Instagram profile and said, 'You should date her'. I retorted, 'She'd never say yes.' Neeta was out of my league. Also, I'd just broken up with my ex-she'd cheated on me and run away with my money. So I wasn't even thinking about another relationship. But the next day, when I met my classmate for lunch, she brought Neeta with her. The three of us dined together, but Neeta fell sick; she started puking. So we helped her change and dropped her home.





For 2 days, we didn't talk. But on the 3rd day, she texted-'I need you; you're the first girl in my life.' The next day, when we met, we hugged and confessed, 'I love you.' Everything was happening too fast but with Neeta, it just felt right. We spoke about everything-from education to our future plans. We came from broken families and both our parents probably had an idea about our sexuality but had never confronted us- we were in the same situation; it brought us closer.







But within a month, I had to be admitted to the hospital for a surgery. I was bed ridden but Neeta didn't leave my side. She'd come home to cook for me; hold my hand and say, 'You'll be fine in no time.' But 2 months later, I relapsed-this time it was serious; I had to move to Delhi for my treatment. So, the next day, Neeta quit her job and said, 'I'll always be with you.' I was stunned by her gesture; I knew she was the one.





I was falling in love with her; I started posting about us on social media. I captioned a selfie of us as, 'In a relationship' and the comments were overwhelmingly positive. So, when I was approached for a TV feature about the LGBTQ community, I said 'Yes'.







