Worldwide waffling





On Jan. 7, 2021, the U.S. hit another grim milestone, for the first time recording over 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 and over 4,000 deaths from the infection in one day. Across the country, hospitals and intensive care units are now under enormous strain trying to treat so many sick people. And if a new, more transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were to take hold in the U.S. as it has in the U.K., as seems plausible, our health system could pass its breaking point.











An IndiGo Airlines flight going to Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch, said an official. Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram told PTI that the flight made an emergency landing just after 12 noon. "The IndiGo Airlines flight from Surat to Kolkata carrying 172 passengers made an emergency landing at 12.04 pm on Sunday. The landing was safe. The pilot informed the ATC (Air Traffic Controller) about the technical glitch and made an emergency landing safely," he said. Of the 172 passengers, 19 have to go further to Guwahati and Amritsar from Kolkata, and these passengers were sent to Bengaluru by flight to help them get connecting flights to their destinations, he said.









Secure messaging service Signal is back up and running after suffering an outage caused by a surge in demand. Signal, like another secure messaging app, Telegram, has seen its popularity soar recently amid the fallout from the Capitol riot. A recent privacy update from WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has helped drive demand for Signal and Telegram, according to the Associated Press. On Saturday evening Signal explained that its service has been restored following a demand-related outage.











Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny departed from Germany on Sunday to return to Russia, where he faces the threat of arrest, after recovering from his poisoning in August with a nerve agent. Navalny, who announced on Wednesday that he planned to return, said he was "very happy" as he boarded a plane in Berlin bound for Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. It remains to be seen what reception awaits him in Moscow. On Thursday, Russia's prison service said that he faces immediate arrest once he returns. Navalny, who has blamed his poisoning on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader's poisoning.



Leave Your Comments