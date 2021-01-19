Chhatra Union demands reopening edu institutions



Bangladesh Chhatra Union under the banner of 'Progressive Student Alliance' staged a demonstration on Monday claiming a roadmap for reopening educational institutions in compliance with the health rules with the opinion of experts across the country, along with seven other demands. The other demands of Chhatra Union's are to remit the academic fees of educational institutions during the pandemic period and refund the fees collected in various schools in the name of assignment to take action against organization that collects fees anonymously; to release HSC result quickly for preventing session jam and take effective steps to prevent session congestion in all universities.







Additionally, to stop communalizing in textbooks; to open the dormitories of the universities; closing commercial courses at all universities and to provide free coronavirus vaccines to students on a priority basis. Speakers from the demonstration said this eight-point demand represents the needs of our student community. If these demands are not met then we will go for tougher movements, they warned. The procession started from Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University that paraded thorough the important streets of the campus.







Later a brief assembly was held at the foot of anti-terror Raju sculpture. Chhatra Union President Foez Ullah chaired the protest program while the organisation's secretary conducted it. Among others organizing secretary Sumaiya Setu, JnU unit president KM Muttakee, Manir Shahriar Reza, Pritom Fakir were also present in the demonstration.



