Couple die in Dhaka road crash



A man and his wife have died in a road accident near the Dhaka airport. Akash Iqbal and wife Maya Hazarika Mitu, residents of Mollartek, were riding to work by motorbike when a bus operated by Azmeri Paribahan ran over them at around 7 am on Monday. The couple were on their way to work in Gulshan when the bus hit them from behind. Akash was an employee of a private company and Mitu used to work for a hotel, reports bdnews24.com.







The couple were on their way to work in Gulshan when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. Police confiscated the bus but the driver fled. The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.

Leave Your Comments